Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Mahindra car offers in May 2020

Mahindra car offers in May 2020

May 13, 2020, 08:00 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
11 Views
Write a comment
Mahindra car offers in May 2020

- Offers on XUV300, XUV500, Scorpio, Bolero, Alturas G4 and KUV100 NXT

- Benefits will vary in every state and from dealer to dealer

The country’s popular utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra is offering benefits across the BS6 lineup in the form of cash discounts, corporate benefits and exchange bonus on any make or model. The Mahindra badged BS6 fleet includes the XUV300, XUV500, Scorpio, Bolero, Alturas G4 and the KUV100 NXT. The below mentioned offers are of Delhi and NCR and will vary in every state and from dealer to dealer. Interested customers are advised to reach out to their nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers in the respective regions.

The Mahindra XUV300 is available with total benefits of Rs 71,500. This includes cash discount of up to Rs 37,000, corporate benefits of Rs 4,500 and exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. The baby XUV is available in BS6 compliant 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine option. The feature loaded XUV500 attracts total benefits of Rs 34,000. This includes corporate benefits of Rs 9,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. The XUV500 is available with a BS6 compliant 2.2-litre diesel engine option. 

The BS6 compliant Mahindra Scorpio attracts total benefits of Rs 20,000. This includes corporate benefit of Rs 5,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The Scorpio SUV is available with a 2.2-litre diesel engine option. The popular selling utility vehicle, the Bolero is available with total benefit of 14,000. This includes corporate benefit of Rs 4,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. The vehicle is available with a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine. 

Mahindra’s flagship SUV, the Alturas G4 is available with total benefit of Rs 3.15 lakh. This includes a cash discount of Rs 2 lakh, corporate discount of Rs 15,000 and exchange bonus of up to Rs 1 lakh. The Alturas gets a 2.2-litre diesel engine and is available with a 4x4 version. The KUV100 NXT is available with benefits worth 58,500. This includes cash discount of Rs 24,000, corporate benefits worth 4,500 and exchange bonus worth Rs 30,000.

  • Mahindra
  • Mahindra XUV300
  • XUV300
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Mahindra XUV300 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 9.73 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 10.11 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 9.35 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 9.63 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 9.81 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 9.25 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 9.65 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 9.27 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 9.25 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

The facelifted TUV300 is Mahindra’s answer to t ...

1933 Likes
132795 Views

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Yes, this Mahindra competes with the Toyota For ...

3032 Likes
344741 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in