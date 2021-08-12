Top-three premium hatchbacks sold in India in July 2021

The compact hatchback segment is a major contributor to the cumulative sales in the country. It witnessed 63,408-unit sales in July 2021 as compared to 46,102-unit sales in July 2020, thereby registering a 38 per cent growth in sales. Of the total sales last month, 33,233 units are from the premium hatchback segment. Moreover, the premium hatchback segment has registered 36 per cent growth in sales when compared to 24,488-unit sales in July 2020.

Read below to learn more about the top-three premium hatchbacks sold in the country last month.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is sold via the company’s premium Nexa outlet. Last month, Maruti Suzuki sold 14,729 units of the Baleno as compared to 11,575-unit sales in July 2020, thereby registering a 27 per cent growth in sales. The right mix of competitive pricing, low cost of ownership, mild-hybrid option, and a wide range of service network has made it a popular choice among customers seeking a premium hatchback.

Under the hood, the Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine that generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. The engine gets a five-speed manual transmission as standard and a CVT option. Maruti Suzuki also offers a Smart Hybrid option in the Baleno with a five-speed manual transmission. It gets an integrated starter generator with lithium-ion and a lead-acid battery to offer a better driving experience. The Torque Assist function claims to reduce the load on the engine and thereby offers better fuel efficiency.

Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz has outsold the Hyundai i20 last month to emerge as the second bestseller in the premium segment. The company sold 6,980 units of the Altroz in July 2021 as compared to 3,636 units sold in the same period last year, thereby registering an impressive 92 per cent growth in sales. The Altroz has earned a full five-star safety rating by the Global NCAP. Recently, the company introduced the Altroz Dark with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. To learn more about it, click here.

The Tata Altroz is offered in two petrol and one diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre petrol unit generates 85bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm, while the 1.2-litre i-Turbo, three-cylinder petrol engine generates 107bhp at 5,500rpm and 140Nm of torque between 1,500-5,500rpm. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel unit generates 89bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,250rpm. All three engines get a five-speed manual transmission as standard. The turbo variant additionally offers City and Sport mode.

Hyundai i20

Over the years, the Hyundai i20 has been a popular name in the premium hatchback segment. The company introduced a new generation model last year to keep the interest alive in the brand. Hyundai sold 6,528 units of the i20 in July as compared to 6,344 units in the same period last year, thereby reporting a three per cent growth last month. Hyundai i20 has missed the second rank by just 462 units. The powerful turbo petrol engine option, aggressive styling, adequate service network, and reliability has helped the brand stay strong in the Indian market.

The Hyundai i20 is available in both two petrol and one diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine generates 115Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. This engine is available in a five-speed manual and an IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) option. The manual variant generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm, while the IVT option produces 86bhp at 6,000rpm. The 1.0-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol engine produces 118bhp at 6,000 rpm and 172Nm of torque between 1,500rpm to 4,000rpm. This engine is available in 7DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) and iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) options with a fuel efficiency figure of 20.25kmpl and 20kmpl, respectively. The 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine produces 99bhp at 4,000rpm and 240Nm of torque between 1,500-2,750rpm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission.