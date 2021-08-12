Tata Motors discloses revised prices of passenger vehicle range

- Price protection for vehicles billed on or before 31 August, 2021

- No changes in the ex-showroom prices of the Nexon EV

Earlier this month, Tata Motors announced a price hike across its passenger vehicles by 0.8 per cent. Now, the carmaker has disclosed the model-wise quantum of increase. Notably, Tata Motors will offer price protection on vehicles that are billed/retailed on or before 31 August, 2021.

The Tata Altroz, that is offered with three engine options – 1.2-litre petrol, 1.2-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel gets variant wise price rise. While the higher-spec variants are now expensive by almost Rs 3,500, the base and mid-spec trims are costlier by approximately Rs 4,000 to Rs 9,500.

The Tiago hatchback is offered solely with a 1.2-litre petrol engine across five trims – XE, XT (O), XT, XZ, and XZ Plus. The variants now command a premium of Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 with the automatic versions getting higher escalation. The ex-showroom prices of the Tiago Limited Edition and NRG remain unchanged. All the manual variants of the Tigor compact sedan are dearer by Rs 5,000 whereas the prices of the automatic versions are up by Rs 8,000.

Coming to the Harrier mid-size SUV, the prices of all the automatic variants have been hiked by Rs 19,500. All other manual and Camo alternatives get a revision between Rs 10,000 to Rs 18,500. The Tata Nexon compact SUV gets the most uneven price surge of the lot, with select variants getting dearer by Rs 2,000 while others by Rs 13,500.

Tata Safari has been able to efficaciously make its mark in the three-row SUV segment and it even recently surpassed the 10,000-unit production milestone. However, with the new hike levied, the automatic versions of the Safari are up by Rs 19,500 while the manual variants are expensive by Rs 17,500.

It is to be noted that the ex-showroom prices of Nexon EV and all the recently launched Dark Edition models remain unaltered.