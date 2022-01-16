Fuelled by growing demand for compact SUVs in the country, the SUV/crossover segment has registered an all-time high market share of 38 per cent. The new addition of compact SUVs like Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Tata Punch in the lower end of the price gamut has turned things around for the SUV/crossovers.

Read below to learn more about the top-three bestselling mid-SUVs in India in 2021.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta has always been a popular name in this segment. Currently available in its latest generation avatar, the Creta has emerged as the bestselling mid-SUV in the country in 2021. The company registered 1,25,437-unit sales of the Creta last year as compared to 96,989-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 29 per cent.

The Hyundai Creta is offered in three engine options, which include a 1.5-litre MPi petrol (six-speed MT/IVT), a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel (six-speed MT/six-speed AT), and a 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol (seven DCT). The Creta offers three drive modes – Eco, Sport, and Comfort, and traction control modes (Snow, Sand, and Mud).

Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos has retained its second rank in the mid-SUV segment even after a marginal growth of one per cent. Kia India sold 98,147 units of the Seltos in 2021 as compared to 96,932-unit sales registered in 2020.

The Seltos is available in two petrol and one diesel engine options. The 1.4-litre T-GDI petrol engine produces 138bhp at 6,000rpm and 242Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. This engine is available in both six-speed manual and DCT options. Whereas, the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine generates 113bhp at 6,300rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. This engine is available in six-speed manual, iMT, and CVT options. The diesel version is powered by a 1.5-litre engine that produces 113bhp and 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. This engine can be had either in a six-speed manual or an automatic torque converter.

Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra’s tried and tested SUV over the years, the Scorpio claims the third rank on this list. The Mahindra Scorpio registered 36,945-unit sales in 2021 as compared to 31,240-unit sales in 2020, thereby witnessing a modest growth of 18 per cent.

The Scorpio SUV is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine, which generates 137bhp at 3,750rpm and 319Nm at 1,500rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The base S3 Plus variant is powered by a downsized 2.2-litre engine that generates 119bhp at 4,000rpm and 280Nm at 1,800rpm.