Tata Tigor CNG arrives at dealer stockyard ahead of official launch

- To be launched on 19 January

- Expected to be offered in three variants

As Tata Motors gears up to introduce its range of CNG-powered passenger vehicles on 19 January, the models have already started to arrive at dealer stockyards. This time around it’s the Tigor CNG that has been spotted at the dealerships. Post its launch, the Tata Tigor compact sedan will be the only car to be offered in ICE, CNG, and electric versions. Let us know what to expect from its upcoming CNG derivative.

As per the dealer sources, the Tigor CNG is likely to be offered in three variants. The images indicate that the exterior design and styling have been retained and the sedan looks identical to its ICE version. Since this is a lower variant, the Tigor gets steel rims with wheel covers. However, the top-spec trims will be equipped with 15-inch alloy wheels. Besides this, the boot lid gets a new ‘i-CNG’ badge.

Talking about the cabin of the Tigor CNG, it features the same grey theme for the dashboard and door pads. This being a CNG sedan, the Tigor gets a ‘CNG’ button below the infotainment system to switch between fuel sources. The Tigor CNG will be equipped with power windows, a digital instrument cluster, a Harman infotainment system, rear parking sensors, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, and a tilt-adjustable steering wheel with mounted controls.

Under the hood, the Tigor CNG is likely to be powered by the existing 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. The power output figures are not yet known but are expected to vary as compared to its gasoline version. The motor will be mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. When launched in the coming days, the Tata Tigor CNG will rival the Hyundai Aura CNG.

