    Tata Safari Dark Edition to be launched in India tomorrow; gets ventilated seats

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Safari Dark Edition will receive an Oberon Black paintjob

    - The new variant will get ventilated seats

    A few days ago, Tata Motors teased an upcoming version of the Safari SUV, known as the Safari Dark., details of which are available here. Set to be launched in India tomorrow, the Safari Dark Edition will be the brands fifth model with the Dark theme.

    In terms of exterior design, the new Tata Safari Dark Edition is expected to feature an Oberon Black colour, a blacked-out treatment for the chrome elements all-around, as well as a black paintjob for the alloy wheels.

    Inside, the 2022 Tata Safari Dark Edition is expected to feature an all-black interior theme, black chrome elements, and contrast deep blue inserts too. Also on offer will be ventilated seats, which could be offered for the first row as well as the second row (latter only for six-seat variants).

    Under the hood, the Tata Safari will be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. Transmission options are likely to include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. We expect the Safari Dark Edition to command a small premium over the current top-spec version, which is the Safari XZA Plus Gold variant.

    Tata Safari
