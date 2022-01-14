CarWale
    Tata Safari Dark Edition to be launched in India on 17 January

    Desirazu Venkat

    1,115 Views
    Tata Safari Dark Edition to be launched in India on 17 January

    -Fifth Dark Edition model

    -No mechanical changes are expected

    A dark Edition of the Tata Safari will be launched in India on 17 January and ahead of its arrival, Tata has released a teaser image for the vehicle. It is expected to follow the same formula as the other Dark Edition models with cosmetic updates for both for the interior and exterior of the SUV.

    From the teaser images, we can see that all bits of chrome for the Safari Dark Edition have been blacked out. The interiors are also expected to get the standard black edition trim.

    This car is the fifth dark edition model from Tata and follows in the footsteps of dark editions of the Altroz, Harrier, Nexon and Nexon EV. It’s also the third special edition for the Safari after the Adventure Edition and Gold Edition models.

    Like the standard car, the 2.0-litre diesel will be the only engine on offer. It produces 168bhp/350Nm and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic. We expect Tata to offer this black edition only in the top-spec XZ/XZ+ trim levels. The Safari is a rival for the likes of the Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar and the MG Hector Plus.           

    Tata Safari Image
    Tata Safari
    ₹ 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
