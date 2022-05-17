Top-five bestselling hatchbacks in April 2022

The hatchback segment is one of the major contributors to the overall car sales in the country. However, in recent times the hatchback sales have been significantly impacted due to factors like frequent price revisions, shortage in the supply of semiconductors, and growing demand for SUVs. That said, the hatchbacks will continue to find takers in the country.

Read below to learn about the top-five bestselling hatchbacks in India in April 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R emerged as the bestselling model in the hatchback segment last month. Interestingly, the Wagon R was also the highest-selling model in the country in April 2022. Maruti Suzuki sold 17,766 units of the Wagon R last month as compared to 18,656 units sold in April 2021, thereby registering a sales drop of five per cent.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti’s premium hatchback, the Baleno was the second bestseller among hatchbacks in the country last month. The company sold 10,938 units of the Baleno in April 2022 as compared to 16,384 units sold in April 2021, thereby registering a drop of 33 per cent. This drop in sales can be attributed to the shortage in the supply of semiconductors.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Despite a drop of 40 per cent, Maruti’s entry-level model, the Alto emerged as the third bestselling model in the hatchback segment in April 2022. Maruti Suzuki sold 10,443 units of the Alto last month as compared to 17,303 units sold in April 2021. The growing demand for B-segment cars has impacted sales for the Alto in the country.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the only non-Maruti Suzuki model on this list. Hyundai sold 9,123 units of the Grand i10 Nios in April 2022 as compared to 11,540 units sold in the same period last year, thereby recording a drop of 21 per cent. Hyundai India has recently stopped accepting online bookings for the diesel variants of the Grand i10 Nios and the Aura, and you can read more about it here.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift sales had dropped by a massive 51 per cent in April 2022. Despite the downfall, the Swift has managed to secure the fifth rank. Last month, Maruti Suzuki sold 8,898 units of the Swift hatchback as compared to 18,316 unit sales in April 2021. The drop in sales can be attributed to the shortage in the supply of semiconductors as well as the growing popularity of the recently launched 2022 Baleno.