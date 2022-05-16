Hyundai India stops online bookings for diesel variants of Grand i10 Nios and Aura

- Online bookings arelimited to petrol and CNG variants of the Grand i10 Nios and Aura

- Available in two petrol engine options – 1.2-litre Kappa and 1.0-litre Turbo GDi

Hyundai India has stopped accepting bookings for the diesel variants of the Grand i10 Nios and the Aura, thereby indicating that the diesel option might be officially discontinued soon. The petrol and CNG variant options continue to be offered in both models. Low demand for the diesel option in these models might be one of the reasons behind this latest development. The company is yet to make an official announcement in this regard.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the Aura are available in two petrol engine options – 1.2-litre Kappa and 1.0-litre Turbo GDi. The 1.2-litre engine produces 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission and AMT options. In the CNG guise, the 1.2-litre engine produces 68bhp at 6,000rpm and 95Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. The CNG option is limited to a manual transmission. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre Turbo GDi engine generates 99bhp at 6,000rpm and 172Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

