The car sales in India in May 2022 project significant Year-on-Year growth in sales as compared to the same period in 2021. That said, the sales figures for May 2022 cannot be compared with that of May 2021 as the operations were significantly impacted due to the COVID-19 related disruptions last year. Despite the ongoing shortage of semiconductors, the auto industry is currently in a better position as compared to the last two years.

Read below to learn more about the top five bestselling cars in India in May 2022

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has retained the top rank in terms of sales in May. The Indian automaker sold 16,814 units of Wagon R last month as compared to 2,086 unit sales in May 2021, thereby registering a massive growth of 706 per cent. The Wagon R CNG is particularly a popular choice among car buyers due to the constant rise in fuel prices.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon has outsold Maruti Suzuki’s Swift and the Baleno hatchbacks to emerge as the second bestselling model in the country in May. Tata Motors sold 14,614 units of the Nexon last month as compared to 6,439 unit sales in May 2021, thereby positing a growth of 127 per cent. The Nexon EV is a popular choice among electric car buyers. Recently, the company launched the Nexon EV Max in India and you can read more about it here.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift has missed the second rank by 481 units. Maruti Suzuki Swift witnessed 14,133 unit sales in May 2022 as compared to 7,005 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby reporting a growth of 102 per cent. Recently, the Swift Sport was spied testing on Indian roads and you can read more about it here.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Here’s yet another Maruti Suzuki model in the top five list. Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback, the Baleno was outsold by the Swift by just 163 units! The Maruti Suzuki Baleno registered 13,970 unit sales in May 2022 as compared to 4,803 unit sales in May 2021, with a growth of 191 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Maruti Suzuki Alto has managed to secure its position in the top five list with 12,933 unit sales in May 2022 as compared to 3,220 units sold in May last year, registering a growth of 302 per cent. Over the last few years, the sales for the Alto had dropped significantly due to the growing demand for cars in the B-segment.