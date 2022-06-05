CarWale
    Next-Gen Toyota Fortuner spied testing

    Desirazu Venkat

    Next-Gen Toyota Fortuner spied testing

    -Expected to debut Diesel hybrid powertrain

    -Could arrive in India in 2023

    The next-generation Toyota Fortuner has been spied testing in Thailand in full camouflaged guise. The spy images show that familiar silhouette of the current generation Fortuner in the GR sport guise thanks to the shape of the grille and the design of the wheels.

    While the exterior design is unchanged, what’s expected to be new is a rumoured diesel hybrid powertrain. It is expected to make use of an integrated starter generator and offer mild-hybrid technology. Reports, also suggest that it will get a panoramic sunroof as a part of the generational change.

    Given the surge in demand for EVs and hybrids, we expect that Toyota will bring this version of the Fortuner to India sometime in 2023. It will continue to go against the MG Gloster, Mahindra Alturas G4, Volkswagen Tiguan and Skoda Kushaq.   

