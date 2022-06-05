CarWale
    Skoda Enyaq iV electric crossover spied undisguised in India

    Desirazu Venkat

    -Spied in the top-spec 80x guise

    - WLTP range of 513km

    The Skoda Enyaq iV has been spied testing in India undisguised. The car in the pictures is a top-spec 80X version and gets a 77kWh battery pack, dual motors and an output of 265bhp. It is expected to be announced for India sometime in 2023.

    The exterior design shows much of the latest Skoda design language including the profile, wheels and the signature butterfly grille that’s been updated for the EV age. The interiors sport a minimalistic design with a layered dashboard, dual digital screens and Skoda’s new design two-spoke steering wheel.

    While this may be a top-spec model being used for the test vehicle, we expect that Skoda will offer the India-spec Enyaq in lower trim levels to keep the prices down. It is based on the VW group MEB platform and shares its underpinnings with the likes of the Volkswagen ID4 and the Audi e-Tron range. It will join a growing crop of EVs currently populated by cars like the Kia EV6 and the BMWi4 sedan.

