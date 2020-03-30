Please Tell Us Your City

Top 4 SUVs reviewed in February 2020

March 30, 2020, 05:14 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
Top 4 SUVs reviewed in February 2020

February was quite a busy month for us at CarWale in terms of first drives and launches. Yet, we managed to review four SUVs apart from other cars from different segments too. Here's a gist.

1. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The facelifted Brezza made its debut at the Auto Expo at the start of the month. By the end of the same month, we got a chance to drive the BS6 petrol versions, which get some changes to the exterior and interior. You can read about the first drive review here.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Exterior

2. Range Rover Evoque

Our first drive review of the 2020 Range Rover Evoque focused on the model powered by a 2.0-litre diesel mill. It also shows how the Evoque borrows styling cues from the Velar now, while getting the same BS6 compliant 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol and diesel engines that power the Jaguar XE.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Exterior

3. Jeep Compass Diesel Automatic

Jeep's entry-level Compass SUV changed the fortunes of the carmaker especially in India. When there was a very slow demand for Jeep SUVs in our market, the Compass came in and changed everything for the manufacturer, as it continues to see a strong demand. Click here for the first drive impressions of the much-awaited Jeep Compass diesel automatic.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Exterior

4. Kia Seltos

While all the afore-mentioned ones are first drive reviews, we also did a comprehensive road test review of the Kia Seltos. This SUV is gaining quite a lot of popularity due to its looks, features while being a well-rounded package that was ascertained in our road test. It will still be interesting to see how it fares with the recent introduction of the new Hyundai Creta in India now.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Exterior
