  GoMechanic announces initiatives for essential service vehicles during lockdown period

GoMechanic announces initiatives for essential service vehicles during lockdown period

March 30, 2020, 04:48 PM IST by Carwale Team
913 Views
Be the first to comment
GoMechanic announces initiatives for essential service vehicles during lockdown period

GoMechanic, one of India’s largest network of technology-enabled car service centres has announced its #OpenForHeroes initiative to support emergency and essential vehicles such as ambulances and police vehicles. 

In a statement, the company said that as the entire country was in a lockdown and local authorities were being extensively supported by technical persons who have been providing essential maintenance to ensure smooth running of water, electricity, sewerage as well as repair and maintenance of essential vehicles. 

They added that when someone (an emergency or essential service vehicle only) books a service via GoMechanic (which is free of charge), the team will quickly send it to a functional workshop as per that city's policy. They will also ascertain the nature of the vehicle and do basic validation to ensure the benefit reaches the right and intended ones. All labour and service charge will be completely waived off and only actuals will be charged as per consumption besides applicable taxes. 

Commenting on #OpenforHeroes, Kushal Karwa, Co-Founder, GoMechanic said, “Emergency and essential services cannot afford to stop even moreso when India is under a lockdown. Ensuring they get access to the best service and their vehicles keep running is the need of the hour and we felt it is our duty to offer the same. At the same time, we wanted to show our appreciation for these real life heroes in whatever way this is of help to each of them. Join us and the GoMechanic team in saluting and appreciating the contribution and sacrifice of these real life heroes.”

