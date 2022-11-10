CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Top 3 bestselling Maruti Suzuki cars in October 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    495 Views
    Top 3 bestselling Maruti Suzuki cars in October 2022

    Indian automaker Maruti Suzuki is an undisputed leader in terms of car sales in India. The company registered sales growth of 29 per cent with 1,40,337 unit sales last month compared to 1,08,991 unit sales in October 2021. Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Maruti Suzuki cars in the country last month –

    Maruti Suzuki Alto

    Front View

    Maruti Suzuki’s entry-level model, the Alto retained the top rank in October 2022. The company sold 21,260 units of the Alto hatchback last month compared to 17,389 unit sales in October 2021, thereby registering a growth of 22 per cent. The recently launched new-gen Alto K10 has boosted the budget hatchback’s sales in India. 

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Wagon R emerged as the second bestselling model for the company last month. The company sold 17,945 units of the Wagon R in October 2022 compared to 12,335 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 45 per cent. The CNG version of this hatchback in particular is a popular choice among new car buyers. 

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Swift hatchback was the third bestselling model for the company last month. The Swift hatchback registered 17,231 unit sales in October 2022 compared to 9,180 unit sales in the same period last year, registering a strong growth of 88 per cent. Interestingly, the Swift hatchback missed the second rank by 714 units. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Motors announces discount offers of up to Rs 60,000 in November 2022
     Next 
    Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition: Now in pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5689 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20

    ₹ 7.07 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.95 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.18 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.57 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.94 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.11 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.70 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.87 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.90 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.52 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5689 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top 3 bestselling Maruti Suzuki cars in October 2022