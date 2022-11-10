Top 3 bestselling Maruti Suzuki cars in October 2022

Indian automaker Maruti Suzuki is an undisputed leader in terms of car sales in India. The company registered sales growth of 29 per cent with 1,40,337 unit sales last month compared to 1,08,991 unit sales in October 2021. Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Maruti Suzuki cars in the country last month –

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Maruti Suzuki’s entry-level model, the Alto retained the top rank in October 2022. The company sold 21,260 units of the Alto hatchback last month compared to 17,389 unit sales in October 2021, thereby registering a growth of 22 per cent. The recently launched new-gen Alto K10 has boosted the budget hatchback’s sales in India.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Wagon R emerged as the second bestselling model for the company last month. The company sold 17,945 units of the Wagon R in October 2022 compared to 12,335 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 45 per cent. The CNG version of this hatchback in particular is a popular choice among new car buyers.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Swift hatchback was the third bestselling model for the company last month. The Swift hatchback registered 17,231 unit sales in October 2022 compared to 9,180 unit sales in the same period last year, registering a strong growth of 88 per cent. Interestingly, the Swift hatchback missed the second rank by 714 units.