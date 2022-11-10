CarWale
    Tata Motors announces discount offers of up to Rs 60,000 in November 2022

    Jay Shah

    646 Views
    Tata Motors announces discount offers of up to Rs 60,000 in November 2022

    - All offers applicable till 30 November

    - No discounts on Tata Altroz and Tata Punch

    Tata Motors has listed the discount offers for Harrier, Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, and Safari in November 2022. New car buyers can avail of these benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits. Let us know the discounts on model-wise offers.

    All variants of Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor attract a cash discount of Rs 20,000 whereas the exchange bonus on both models stands at Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively. Further, the CNG versions of the siblings get cash discounts and exchange bonuses of Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000, each. 

    Moving to the Harrier and Safari SUVs, the Kaziranga and Jet Editions get a uniform cash and exchange discount of Rs 30,000. Meanwhile, the remaining variants are available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. 

    The discounts on Tata Nexon petrol and diesel variants include a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 and a health care workers scheme of Rs 5,000. 

    In other news, Tata Motors has hiked the prices of all its passengers by 0.9 per cent resulting in a hike of up to Rs 30,000. 

