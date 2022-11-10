Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition: Now in pictures

Skoda Auto India launched the Kushaq Anniversary Edition in India earlier this year, with prices starting at Rs 15.59 lakh. The special edition version, which celebrates one year of the mid-size SUV in the Indian market, is offered in a single Style variant. But how exactly does the Kushaq Anniversary Edition stand apart from its vanilla sibling? Let us find out through a set of pictures.

Up-front, the Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition gets a chrome finish for the grille.

The chrome treatment is further carried over to the door handles and side body cladding of the model.

The car also receives door visors and mud flaps as standard.

The C-pillar of the mid-size SUV features the ‘Anniversary Edition’ decals on either side.

Inside, the special edition of the mid-size SUV comes equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Also on offer are wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The steering wheel gets the special ‘Anniversary Edition’ insignia.

Customers can choose from a range of accessories that include cushion pillows, sun blinds, rubber mats, as well as a special key cover.

Elsewhere, it gets features such as LED headlamps, LED tail lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, a two-spoke steering wheel, a dual-tone interior theme, rear AC vents, wireless charging, automatic climate control, cruise control, and TPMS.

Under the hood, the Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition is available with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine. A six-speed manual unit is standard while the six-speed automatic and seven-speed DSG units are available as options.