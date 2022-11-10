CarWale
    Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition: Now in pictures

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition: Now in pictures

    Skoda Auto India launched the Kushaq Anniversary Edition in India earlier this year, with prices starting at Rs 15.59 lakh. The special edition version, which celebrates one year of the mid-size SUV in the Indian market, is offered in a single Style variant. But how exactly does the Kushaq Anniversary Edition stand apart from its vanilla sibling? Let us find out through a set of pictures.

    Skoda Kushaq Front View

    Up-front, the Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition gets a chrome finish for the grille.

    Skoda Kushaq Left Side View

    The chrome treatment is further carried over to the door handles and side body cladding of the model.

    Skoda Kushaq Rear View

    The car also receives door visors and mud flaps as standard.

    Skoda Kushaq Left Rear Three Quarter

    The C-pillar of the mid-size SUV features the ‘Anniversary Edition’ decals on either side.

    Skoda Kushaq Dashboard

    Inside, the special edition of the mid-size SUV comes equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Also on offer are wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The steering wheel gets the special ‘Anniversary Edition’ insignia.

    Skoda Kushaq Engine Start Button

    Customers can choose from a range of accessories that include cushion pillows, sun blinds, rubber mats, as well as a special key cover.

    Skoda Kushaq Second Row Seats

    Elsewhere, it gets features such as LED headlamps, LED tail lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, a two-spoke steering wheel, a dual-tone interior theme, rear AC vents, wireless charging, automatic climate control, cruise control, and TPMS.

    Skoda Kushaq Left Side View

    Under the hood, the Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition is available with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine. A six-speed manual unit is standard while the six-speed automatic and seven-speed DSG units are available as options.

    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 11.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Skoda Kushaq Gallery

    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

