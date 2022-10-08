Top 3 bestselling Hyundai cars in September 2022

Hyundai India retained the second rank in terms of cumulative car sales in September 2022. Read below to learn more about the top-three bestselling Hyundai models in the country last month.

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta leads sales for the company in September 2022. The Creta registered 12,866 unit sales last month as compared to 8,193 unit sales in September 2021, thereby registering a growth of 57 per cent.

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue has secured the second rank with 11,033 unit sales in September 2022 as compared to 7,924 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 39 per cent. The recently introduced updated model has regenerated interest among potential buyers.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios continues to be a popular choice in the hatchback segment. The Grand i10 Nios registered a strong growth of 127 per cent with 9,459 unit sales in September 2022 compared to 4,168 unit sales in the same period last year.

