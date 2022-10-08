India-made Skoda Kushaq and Slavia to lead CKD charge in Vietnam

-Will be produced from 2024

-To get CKD kits from the Pune plant

Skoda will begin CKD operation in Vietnam in 2024, and leading this charge will be the India-made Skoda Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan. These cars were created under India 2.0 and launched in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

While Kushaq and Slavia will lead the CKD charge, Skoda will actually start operations in 2023 itself with its international models being imported from Europe. This will include the Kodiaq, Karoq, Superb, and Octavia.

The Kushaq will be available to order in the first half of 2024 and orders for the Slavia will open in the fourth quarter of 2024. A 16,000 sq. mt. plant is being built in Pune to manufacture the respective sub-assemblies. In an official statement Skoda has said that by exporting vehicles from India, it is pressing ahead with the implementation of the India 2.0 project and emphasising India’s strategic importance in the automaker’s development. Meanwhile, export of the first left-hand-drive Skoda Kushaq to the Gulf States began recently.