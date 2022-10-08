CarWale
    Top 3 bestselling Maruti Suzuki cars in September 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    Top 3 bestselling Maruti Suzuki cars in September 2022

    Maruti Suzuki continues to be an undisputed leader in terms of car sales in India. The automaker holds a market share of 41.8 per cent in September 2022. Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Maruti Suzuki cars in India last month – 

    Maruti Suzuki Alto

    The Alto hatchback reclaimed the top rank in September 2022 with strong growth of 105 per cent. Maruti Suzuki sold 24,844 units of the Alto hatchback last month compared to 12,143 unit sales in September 2021. Notably, back in August, Maruti Suzuki launched the new-gen Alto K10 in the country, which has regenerated interest among entry-level car buyers. 

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Despite the massive growth of 163 per cent, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has slipped down to the second rank in September 2022. The company sold 20,078 units of the Wagon R last month as compared to 7,632 unit sales in September 2021. The Wagon R CNG, in particular, is a popular choice among car buyers in the country. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    The Maruti Suzuki Baleno emerged as the third bestselling model for the company last month. The hatchback registered a growth of 140 per cent, with 19,369 unit sales in September 2022 compared to 8,077 unit sales in the same period last year. The significant growth in sales is attributed to the launch of an updated model earlier this year. 

    Source - AP

