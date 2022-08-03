Tata Tiago NRG XT variant launched – Top feature highlights

- Tiago NRG is now available in two variants – XT NRG and XZ NRG

To mark the first anniversary of the Tiago NRG, Tata Motors has launched the Tiago NRG XT variant in the country at a price of Rs 6.42 lakh (ex-showroom). The company claims that this model contributes to 15 per cent of the total Tiago sales in the petrol guise. With this, the Tiago NRG is now available in two variant options – XT NRG and XZ NRG.

The new feature additions in the Tiago NRG variant are as follows –

- Set of 14-inch Hyperstyle wheels

- A 3.5-inch Harman infotainment system

- Height adjustable driver seat

- Steering mounted controls

- Front fog lamps

Further, the vehicle has retained the NRG design elements such as high ground clearance of 181mm, Infinity Black roof with roof rails, rugged claddings, and Charcoal Black interior. Mechanically, the Tiago NRG XT continues to be powered by the existing 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission.