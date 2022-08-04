Maruti Suzuki sells 1,42,850 passenger vehicles in July 2022

- 20,311 units exported in July 2022

- New Maruti Suzuki Alto to be launched on 18 August

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has listed its July 2022 sales report in a recent regulatory filing. The car manufacturer retailed 1,75,916 units in the previous month. This included domestic sales of 1,45,666 units and OEM sales of 9,939 units. Overall, when compared to the sales done in June 2022, Maruti Suzuki recorded a growth of 12.8 per cent.

In the segment-wise breakup, the automaker retailed 1,05,151 units of mini and compact cars and 36,320 units under the utility and van vehicles. The company also sold 1,379 units of the Ciaz mid-size sedan. In total, sale of 1,42,850 units of passenger vehicles was registered in the previous month. The carmaker recorded exports of 20,311 vehicles in July 2022.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki unveiled a new mid-size SUV, the Grand Vitara last month. The Grand Vitara boasts two petrol-hybrid powertrains, a new design language, and a host of new features like a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, and more. The bookings for the SUV are underway and the prices are slated to be announced in the coming weeks.

Alongside the new flagship model, Maruti Suzuki is also working on introducing the new generation model of its budget offering, the Alto. Scheduled to be launched on 18 August, the new Alto will be underpinned by the Heartect platform, will be bigger in dimensions, and will get the brand’s new K10C petrol engine with manual and automatic transmissions.