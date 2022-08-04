New Maruti Suzuki Alto colour options leaked

- To be offered in six monotone colours

- Will be powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine with manual and automated transmissions

Ahead of the official launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Alto that is slated for 18 August, the colour options of the budget hatchback have been leaked on the web. The new Alto will be available in six monotone hues and will not get any dual-tone options.

Based on the leaked image, the new Alto will be offered in Solid White, Silky Silver, Granite Grey, Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue, and Earth Gold colours. Besides this, it is most likely that the new Alto will be underpinned by the new Heartect platform and will be bigger in dimensions than the current model. It will also sport fresh exterior styling with a massive lower-mounted front grille, pulled-back halogen headlamps, fender-mounted turn indicators, square tail lamps, and steel wheels with covers.

In terms of dimensions, the new Alto will be longer by 85mm and will measure 3,530mm in length, 1,490mm in width, and will have a height of 1,520mm. The wheelbase of the hatchback will be stretched by 20mm at 2,380mm. Inside, the new Alto will get a thoroughly redesigned cabin with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, a new steering wheel, centre-mounted power window buttons sourced from the Celerio, and a semi-digital analogue instrument cluster.

The new Alto will be powered by the carmaker’s K10C 1.0-litre petrol engine. The gasoline motor is tuned to produce 66bhp and 89Nm of torque and will be coupled with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

