CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Maruti Suzuki Alto colour options leaked

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    69 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Alto colour options leaked

    - To be offered in six monotone colours

    - Will be powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine with manual and automated transmissions

    Ahead of the official launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Alto that is slated for 18 August, the colour options of the budget hatchback have been leaked on the web. The new Alto will be available in six monotone hues and will not get any dual-tone options. 

    Based on the leaked image, the new Alto will be offered in Solid White, Silky Silver, Granite Grey, Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue, and Earth Gold colours. Besides this, it is most likely that the new Alto will be underpinned by the new Heartect platform and will be bigger in dimensions than the current model. It will also sport fresh exterior styling with a massive lower-mounted front grille, pulled-back halogen headlamps, fender-mounted turn indicators, square tail lamps, and steel wheels with covers. 

    Maruti Suzuki New Alto Left Front Three Quarter

    In terms of dimensions, the new Alto will be longer by 85mm and will measure 3,530mm in length, 1,490mm in width, and will have a height of 1,520mm. The wheelbase of the hatchback will be stretched by 20mm at 2,380mm. Inside, the new Alto will get a thoroughly redesigned cabin with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, a new steering wheel, centre-mounted power window buttons sourced from the Celerio, and a semi-digital analogue instrument cluster. 

    The new Alto will be powered by the carmaker’s K10C 1.0-litre petrol engine. The gasoline motor is tuned to produce 66bhp and 89Nm of torque and will be coupled with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. 

    Image Source

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki sells 1,42,850 passenger vehicles in July 2022

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki New Alto Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Maruti Suzuki New Alto Car Roof
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5166 Views
    30 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Citroen C3

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJUL
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    ₹ 71.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Tucson
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Tucson

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5166 Views
    30 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Maruti Suzuki Alto colour options leaked