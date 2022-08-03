CarWale
    Top 5 bestselling cars in India in July 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    Top 5 bestselling cars in India in July 2022

    A series of new car launches and improved consumer sentiments has boosted car sales in India despite the ongoing shortage in the supply of semiconductors. Interestingly, four out of five cars in the top five list are from Maruti Suzuki

    Read below to learn more about the top five bestselling cars in July 2022 –

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has been leading the sales charts for a while now. The hatchback continues to be a bestseller in July as well with 22,588 unit sales as compared to 22,836 unit sales in July 2021. Due to the ongoing chip shortage, the Wagon R registered a mild drop of one per cent. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback, the Baleno claimed the second rank last month with a growth of 22 per cent. The Baleno registered 17,960 unit sales in July 2022 as compared to 14,729 unit sales in the same period last year. Back in February, the company introduced the Baleno facelift in the country with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. 

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Despite a drop of five per cent, the Swift hatchback has emerged as the third bestselling model in the country. The Maruti Suzuki Swift registered 17,539 unit sales in July 2022 as compared to 18,434 unit sales in the same period last year. 

    Tata Nexon

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Nexoncompact SUV is the only non-Maruti Suzuki model on this list. The Tata Nexon secures the fourth rank with 14,214 unit sales last month as compared to 10,287 unit sales in the same period in the year 2021. The Nexon has registered a strong sales growth of 38 per cent. Tata Motors offers the ICE version of the Nexon compact SUV in two special edition versions, while the electric version is available in two battery pack options.

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Dzire compact sedan has emerged as the fifth bestselling model in the country. The company sold 13,747 unit sales in July 2022 as compared to 10,470 units sold in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 31 per cent. Back in March, Maruti Suzuki introduced the Dzire CNG option in the country. The CNG option is available in two variant options – VXi and ZXi. 

    All-new Audi Q3 to be launched in India soon

