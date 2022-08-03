All-new Audi Q3 to be launched in India soon

After launching its updated flagship, the A8L, in India, Audi is now setting the stage for the launch of the second-generation Q3 sometime later this year, most probably during the festive season. In fact, select brand dealerships in India have already opened their order books for this all-new Q3.

This new-generation Audi Q3 draws inspiration from its elder sibling, the Q8, in terms of exterior. Thus it appears up-to-the-minute like other Audi cars. Further, the Q3 gets a large hexagon-shaped radiator grille, LED headlamps, new signature daytime driving lights, fresh rear lights, new alloy wheels, and an elongated roof spoiler. Besides this, the new Q3 uses the MQB architecture and thus has grown in dimensions.

Inside, there is a day and night difference between the interior of the new and old Q3. Like the exterior, the SUV features a modern-day design language for the cabin, matching to new Audi models. In fact, Audi has bestowed it with a driver display famously knowns as the virtual cockpit, new infotainment touchscreen, and a new steering wheel. Besides this, it also comes with plenty of new features. The India-bound model is likely to get a 10-inch driver display and 8.8-inch or 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen.

Regarding the powertrain, the India-spec Q3 is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, Audi might offer its Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Upon launch, the new-generation Audi Q3 will rival the likes of the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and the Volvo XC40.