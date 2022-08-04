Tata Tiago NRG XT — Now in Pictures

The Tata Tiago NRG is now available with updates and new features on its top-of-the-line XT variant. Now, the NRG is the slightly rugged version of Tata’s entry-level hatchback — the Tiago. It has a ground clearance of 181mm, gets plastic claddings, a black roof with roof rails, and a Charcoal Black interior. Here are some pictures detailing its refreshed look.

This XT variant rides on 14-inch ‘Hyperstyle’ wheels and gets front fog lamps. It comes with a 3.5-inch infotainment system by Harman, steering-mounted controls, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

There's also an optional 'Rhythm Pack' that adds a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, four tweeters, and a rearview camera at an additional cost of Rs 30,000.

Tata Motors has introduced this 'XT' variant to the Tiago NRG line-up at Rs 6.42 lakh (ex-showroom). The available colour choices include Foresta Green, Fire Red, Polar White, and Cloudy Grey.