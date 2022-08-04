CarWale
    Tata Tiago NRG XT — Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    183 Views
    Tata Tiago NRG XT — Now in Pictures

    The Tata Tiago NRG is now available with updates and new features on its top-of-the-line XT variant. Now, the NRG is the slightly rugged version of Tata’s entry-level hatchback — the Tiago. It has a ground clearance of 181mm, gets plastic claddings, a black roof with roof rails, and a Charcoal Black interior. Here are some pictures detailing its refreshed look.

    Tata Tiago NRG Left Front Three Quarter

    This XT variant rides on 14-inch ‘Hyperstyle’ wheels and gets front fog lamps. It comes with a 3.5-inch infotainment system by Harman, steering-mounted controls, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

    Tata Tiago NRG Left Front Three Quarter

    There's also an optional 'Rhythm Pack' that adds a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, four tweeters, and a rearview camera at an additional cost of Rs 30,000.

    Tata Tiago NRG Dashboard

    Tata Motors has introduced this 'XT' variant to the Tiago NRG line-up at Rs 6.42 lakh (ex-showroom). The available colour choices include Foresta Green, Fire Red, Polar White, and Cloudy Grey.

    Tata Tiago NRG Right Side View
    Tata Tiago NRG Front View
    Tata Tiago NRG Image
    Tata Tiago NRG
    ₹ 6.42 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
