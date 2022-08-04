Upcoming Mahindra BEV infotainment system teased; unveil slated for 15 August

- Most likely to get features like powered seats, ambient lighting, and dual-zone climate control

- Five electric SUV concepts to be unveiled on 15 August

The next big thing coming up from Mahindra’s stable are five all-electric SUV concepts. The wraps will be lifted off these SUVs on 15 August and the teaser videos hint at four coupe-SUVs and one full-sized SUV. Now, a new teaser video by the Indian carmaker has revealed more details about the infotainment system of these SUVs. Let us know more about it.

It is most likely that the SUVs will get a dual-screen setup. The instrument cluster will be fully digital with different customisable displays. Additionally, the video also confirms the ‘S’ that will most likely be the ‘Sport’ mode that can be seen on the digital cluster. Coming to the infotainment system, the layout appears to be different from the existing AdrenoX system that powers the XUV700 and Scorpio-N. It makes use of lighter golden colour and the overall design appears to be neat.

The infotainment system will give out details on different seat adjustments, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and access to different music preferences. Furthermore, the small icons at the centre confirm more features like navigation, music with smartphone connectivity, and charging details.

While the details of the exterior styling of these Mahindra BEVs are unclear, the previous teasers have indicated large C-shaped DRLs and C-shaped elements for the tail lamps. All the BEVs are being designed and developed at the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) in the UK.