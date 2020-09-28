Tata Tiago NRG facelift spied on test

-BS6 1.2-litre petrol engine

-Rival for the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X

An updated version of the Tata Tiago NRG has been spotted testing ahead of a possible launch later this year. First launched in 2018, the Tiago NRG is an SUV-like version of the Tiago hatchback, courtesy of a body kit, wheels, and NRG stickers. The interior too will be standard Tiago fare but with NRG motifs in various places.

The test vehicle of the updated BS6 compliant Tiago NRG was spotted sporting camouflage on the front and rear, and we believe that it will have the same appearance as the current Tiago which was launched in January this year. It’s expected to be offered with Tata’s 1.2-litre petrol engine that can be had with a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual.

The Tiago NRG is a rival for the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X that follows the same principal both in terms of appearance and engine options.

