CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Tiago NRG facelift spied on test

    Tata Tiago NRG facelift spied on test

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    69 Views
    Tata Tiago NRG facelift spied on test

    -BS6 1.2-litre petrol engine 

    -Rival for the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X

    An updated version of the Tata Tiago NRG has been spotted testing ahead of a possible launch later this year. First launched in 2018, the Tiago NRG is an SUV-like version of the Tiago hatchback, courtesy of a body kit, wheels, and NRG stickers. The interior too will be standard Tiago fare but with NRG motifs in various places. 

    The test vehicle of the updated BS6 compliant Tiago NRG was spotted sporting camouflage on the front and rear, and we believe that it will have the same appearance as the current Tiago which was launched in January this year. It’s expected to be offered with Tata’s 1.2-litre petrol engine that can be had with a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual.

    The Tiago NRG is a rival for the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X that follows the same principal both in terms of appearance and engine options. 

    Source

    Tata Tiago Image
    Tata
    Tiago
    ₹ 4.68 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Tata
    • Tiago
    • Tata Tiago
    • Tiago NRG
    • NRG
    • Tata Tiago NRG
    • Tata NRG
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Tata Tiago Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 5.56 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 5.75 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 5.24 Lakh
    Pune₹ 5.57 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 5.58 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 5.29 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 5.51 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.58 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.29 Lakh
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Altroz

    Tata Altroz

    ₹ 5.43 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition

    Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition

    ₹ 12.40 - 13.60 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - September 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars