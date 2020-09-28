Ford India launches doorstep service

- The doorstep service by Ford is offered at no additional cost

- The service has been launched in select regions

Ford India has introduced a doorstep service for owners who want to get their vehicle serviced at their home or office, at no additional charge. The service expands Ford’s range of initiatives launched under the Dial-a-Ford campaign where all sales and service queries are addressed via the helpline.

In its first phase, Ford India has launched the doorstep service in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bangalore, Chennai, Cochin, Trivandrum, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Aurangabad, and Ahmedabad. Ford customers residing in the aforementioned cities can book the service by fixing an appointment with the nearest Ford dealership or via the Dial-A-Ford toll-free number.

The doorstep service by Ford includes essential vehicle check-ups, part replacements such as filters, oil replacement, and dry-washing among other activities covered under the scheduled service. The customer will have the flexibility to make online payments post the service. For concerns that may not get addressed on-the-spot, the technical team will take the vehicle to the nearest service centre. The service is offered to customers at no additional cost.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Raina, Executive Director of Marketing, Sales and Service, Ford India, said, “Family is always there to make things easier and take care of every detail for your happiness. Just like a family, Ford is always by your side and the doorstep service is yet another manifestation of our steadfast commitment in serving our customers.”