Audi Q5 Sportback breaks cover with coupe-SUV looks

- To go on sale in 2021

- Gets same powertrain and feature options as standard Q5

Audi has expanded its Q line-up with the introduction of the Q5 Sportback. As Audi’s naming strategies go, the Sportback in the name denotes that it’s a four-door coupe version of the mid-size Q5 SUV. It is the second such model in the portfolio after the Q3 Sportback.

Possibly the production version of the Q4 Sportback Concept, the Q5 Sportback wears the familiar fascia as seen on the latest generation Q5. So there’s the usual massive grille, sharp-looking headlamps, and large air dams upfront.

Move to the side, and the profile looks quite attractive with the aggressively slopping roofline. It meets the tail in a very elegant manner and doesn’t look like an afterthought as is the case with some other coupe-SUVs do. And the rear gets distinct, yet not unfamiliar looking taillamps that make the sleeker tailgate look even better.

Part of the equipment list in the Q5 Sportback is OLED lighting technology. It’s made of efficient organic LEDs that generate a homogenous light split into three tiles of six segments each. In simple terms, owners can personalise different lighting signature according to their preference. As for the back seat, Audi says the bench can be shifted laterally and has adjustable seat back angles. It can also slide forward to increase the boot space. It remains to be seen how much space the rear passenger gets though.

Otherwise, the familiar cabin gets Audi’s latest MIB 3 user interface for the large touchscreen sticking out of the dashboard. There’s also anthe all-digital Virtual Cockpit along with various other connectivity features including the wireless Apple Carplay (as standard). The powered tailgate comes as standard too. The rest of the elements are scrounged from other cars in the Audi lineup.

Engine-wise, there’s no plug-in hybrid powertrain yet. But the rest of the line-up is shared with the standard Q5. This includes the 2.0-litre mild-hybrid that makes 260bhp and 370Nm. Meanwhile, the 3.0-litre V6 is good for 350bhp and 500Nm in the SQ5 guise.

Audi will take the new Q5 Sportback to showrooms next year with the assembly commencing in San José Chiapa plant in Mexico. Indian debut is likely to happen as well, but that will take a long time.