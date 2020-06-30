2021 Audi Q5 - Now in pictures

Audi has unveiled the facelifted Q5 SUV that gets a revamped exterior and some minor updates inside its cabin as well. Though this updated SUV is expected to be launched in the international market by the end of this year, we can expect it to be introduced in India in early 2021. Let's take a look at all its specifications through this picture gallery.

While the SUV's overall shape and design remains unchanged for most part, the most prominent revision is at the front. There's a new octagonal single-frame grille and a redesigned bumper.

Look closely and you will realise that the LED headlamps also get new internals. Similarly, round at the back organic LEDs have been incorporated into the tail lights.

A further inspection tells that this tweaked Q5's design also includes twin exhaust tips now. What's more, Audi is offering multiple alloys choices that range from 18-20 inch rims.

Its interior now gets a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen display with the brand's updated MIB 3 system. This head-unit boasts of connected car tech along with Amazon's Alexa.

There's a new three-spoke multi-function steering wheel as well, with all the controls for the instrument cluster and this infotainment system.

Globally, the upcoming Q5 will come powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol mild-hybrid engine. This mill produces 261bhp of power and 370Nm of torque.

Audi's also offering a plug-in hybrid version with the arrival of this new Q5. In this model, the powertrain will be able to churn out a higher power output of 362bhp and 500Nm.

Then, there's another interesting and sportier SQ5 variant. It's powered by a turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 mill pumping out 349bhp and 500Nm of torque.

Meanwhile, the India-bound 2021 Q5 is expected to get the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and the Quattro all-wheel drive system.