  Home
  News
  • 2021 Audi Q5 - Now in pictures

2021 Audi Q5 - Now in pictures

June 30, 2020, 11:45 AM IST by Ninad Ambre
1005 Views
2021 Audi Q5 - Now in pictures

Audi has unveiled the facelifted Q5 SUV that gets a revamped exterior and some minor updates inside its cabin as well. Though this updated SUV is expected to be launched in the international market by the end of this year, we can expect it to be introduced in India in early 2021. Let's take a look at all its specifications through this picture gallery.

Audi Q5 Left Front Three Quarter

While the SUV's overall shape and design remains unchanged for most part, the most prominent revision is at the front. There's a new octagonal single-frame grille and a redesigned bumper. 

Audi Q5 Grille

Look closely and you will realise that the LED headlamps also get new internals. Similarly, round at the back organic LEDs have been incorporated into the tail lights.

Audi Q5 left rear three quarter

A further inspection tells that this tweaked Q5's design also includes twin exhaust tips now. What's more, Audi is offering multiple alloys choices that range from 18-20 inch rims.

Audi Q5 Right Side View

Its interior now gets a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen display with the brand's updated MIB 3 system. This head-unit boasts of connected car tech along with Amazon's Alexa.

Audi Q5 Music System

There's a new three-spoke multi-function steering wheel as well, with all the controls for the instrument cluster and this infotainment system.

Audi Q5 Engine Shot

Globally, the upcoming Q5 will come powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol mild-hybrid engine. This mill produces 261bhp of power and 370Nm of torque.

Audi Q5 Right Front Three Quarter

Audi's also offering a plug-in hybrid version with the arrival of this new Q5. In this model, the powertrain will be able to churn out a higher power output of 362bhp and 500Nm. 

Audi Q5 left rear three quarter

Then, there's another interesting and sportier SQ5 variant. It's powered by a turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 mill pumping out 349bhp and 500Nm of torque.

Audi Q5 Right Rear Three Quarter

Meanwhile, the India-bound 2021 Q5 is expected to get the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and the Quattro all-wheel drive system.

Audi Q5 Left Side View
