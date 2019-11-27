India-bound Audi Q5 facelift spied testing in snow

The updated Q5 will wear Q8-like face

We expect revised powertrain and added features

Audi has kick-started the winter testing of the updated Q5 in Lapland. As a part of this mid-life update, the mid-size SUV will get the new family face, as seen in the images, when it arrives next year.

Under the camouflage, the refreshed Q5 prototype is wearing the new Audi family face which debuted with the Q8. The large trapezoidal grille is flanked by sharper and meaner looking headlamps. Even the fog lamp housing on either side of the lower grille seems to have been carried over from the larger sibling. The camouflage extends over to the back where the newly-designed LED tail lamps are seen. The shape and styling of the tail lamps are again conforming to the German carmaker’s new design language.

Since this is a facelift and not a generation change, the cabin will receive mild updates at the most. There won’t be the dual-screen centre console but we could expect to see an all-digital instrument panel. Meanwhile, the powertrain could be rejigged, although details about the engine lineup are scarce at the moment. Apart from retaining the current model’s engine options, the new Q5 might get a revised hybrid powertrain and newer engines as well. The more powerful SQ5 and RS Q5 haven’t been ruled out either but those will come at a later date.

Still in the early stages of development, we expect the refreshed Audi Q5 to break cover early next year. It will be the last of the Q models to be updated as a part of Audi’s biggest model offensive till date. Indian debut is likely to be delayed until 2021.