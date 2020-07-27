New Audi Q5 Sportback spied testing

- The Audi Q5 Sportback was spotted testing at Nurburgring

- The model is expected to be unveiled later this year

Audi has commenced testing the Q5 Sportback ahead of its unveil that could take place later this year. Spy images reveal a single unit of the fully camouflaged test-mule that was spotted at the Nurburgring in Germany.

Set to take on the BMW X4 and the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe upon launch, the Audi Q5 Sportback features an SUV-Coupe styling that includes the curved rear profile, with new elements such as the roof, rear windows and rear quarter panels. While the details aren’t evident, we expect the model to receive redesigned front and rear bumpers, reworked LED tail lights and a new grille.

Inside, the Audi Q5 Sportback is likely to come equipped with a range of features such as the fully digital instrument console, large touchscreen infotainment system dominating the centre console and a few other changes in the form of new trims and upholstery. Compared to its regular SUV sibling, the Q5 Sportback is likely to lose out on a little headroom for the rear occupants as well as some luggage space.

Details regarding the engine specifications of the Audi Q5 Sportback remain unknown at the moment although the Ingolstadt based brand could carry over the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines from the standard Q5.