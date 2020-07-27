Bugatti Divo undergoes final tests before deliveries commence

- Bugatti Divo is propelled by a 1,480bhp 8.0-litre W16 engine

- The model is limited to just 40 units across the globe

French marquee Bugatti is all set to begin deliveries of the Divo across the world. Before the brand begins shipping the five million euro hypercar to its owners, each unit of the model undergoes rigorous tests.

Four employees from the Atelier and two from the quality assurance department test each unit of the Bugatti Divo. Before the model rolls onto the road for the first time after assembly, two employees cover the body with eight square metres of a protective film. Instead of the original underbody, they fit an underbody especially for test purposes and replace the original wheels with a set of test wheels. The technicians check all electronic functions of the vehicle and adjust the chassis, including the wheel toe.

The road test for the Bugatti Divo, just like most other models from the company, is handled by Steve Jenny, who checks whether the vehicle complies with the homologation that is required for the region to which it will be delivered. He also performs a final check of the customer’s chosen configuration. This is followed by the quality inspector testing all electrically operated functions such as the control display, power windows, navigation, sound system and the air conditioning system.

Coming to the test drive, which takes up to five hours, each unit of the Bugatti Divo covers a 300kms route through Alsace. For acceleration and high-speed tests, the model drives on the closed runway at the Colmar airport. Here, the Divo can be subjected to various functional tests that require speeds of over 250kmph. The car is then driven at a sedate speed on the motorway in order to cool down the engine. After the vehicle returns, the technicians change the gearbox oil as well as the wheels that belong to the car and fit the original underbody. This is followed by a last one-hour test drive over 50kms in order to issue the final dynamic approval.

At the heart of the Bugatti Divo is an 8.0-litre W16 engine producing a mind-numbing 1,480bhp and a gut-wrenching 1,500Nm of torque. The Molsheim based manufacturer will build only 40 units of the model, all of which have been spoken for.