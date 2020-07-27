Renault encourages entire French town to go electric with Zoe electric vehicle

CarWale
    Nikhil Puthran

    - For the first time a settlement has been occupied by residents exclusively driving electric vehicles

    - Residents get a new Zoe for three years to encourage electric mobility

    Renault has helped to create the first 100 per cent electric town by giving a new Zoe to every household in the town of Appy in the Ariege region of France. Under the scheme, the electric vehicle will be handed over to the residents for a period of three years to prove that electric mobility is suitable for all. The vehicle has a 394 kilometres (245 miles) with broad charging capabilities.

    The residents on the remote rural town of Appy will be provided with a home charger, just like all the customers in the UK. The company will also set up a public charger for the town. When plugged into a DC charger, the Zoe’s 52kWh battery offers a driving range of 145 kilometres with just a charging time of 30 minutes. 

    The Appy residents – along with regular Zoe owners – will be benefitting from a range of advanced features that come as standard on one of the New Zoe’s several attractive trim levels. This includes recycled seat material on selected models, a 10-inch TFT drivers instrument display, intuitive EasyLink touchscreen infotainment systems in a range of screen options up to 9.3-inches in size, and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems to ensure driving a ZOE is as easy and safe as possible. 

    The Renault Zoe is offered with free home wallbox for faster home charging, five-year, 1,00,000-mile (approx. 1,60,935 kilometres) warranty including three years’ roadside assistance and eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty on the battery. 

