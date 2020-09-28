New-gen Mahindra XUV500 spied on test once again

- To get a seven-slat grille and L-shaped LED DRLs

- To be offered with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options

Ahead of its anticipated launch in India later this year, the upcoming new-gen Mahindra XUV500 has been spied on test. The seven-slat grille in the test mule is expected to be introduced in the production model, along with the large bumper. The upcoming SUV will feature L-shaped LED DRLs. Additionally, as seen in images, the vehicle will get flush-fitting door handles and newly designed alloy wheels.

Although the interior is not visible in the test mule, the new XUV500 gets a redesigned dashboard layout for freshness, along with a large floating-island touchscreen infotainment system. Additionally, it is believed that the vehicle will get a flat-bottom steering wheel and a twin-dial instrument cluster. The SUV will be available with features such as a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and more.

Mechanically, the new Mahindra XUV500 will be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion T-GDi turbocharged, four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 187bhp at 5,000rpm and 380Nm between 1,750-4,000rpm. The vehicle is also expected to be offered with a 185bhp-producing 2.0-litre diesel unit. The vehicle will be available in six-speed manual and automatic options. There will also be an AWD option at a later date.

The new Mahindra XUV500 will compete against the likes of the Jeep Compass, MG Hector and the Tata Harrier. More details about the new XUV500 will be known in the days to come.

Image Source: RL