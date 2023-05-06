Tata Tiago EV achieves 10,000 unit sales milestone

- Is offered with two battery packs

- Deliveries began in February 2023

Tata Motors has announced that its Tiago EV has crossed the 10,000 unit sales milestone in India in under four months since its deliveries commenced. It is to be noted that the car is also the fastest booked EV in India, receiving 10,000 bookings in just 24 hours and 20,000 bookings by December 2022.

Currently, the Tata Tiago EV is sold in India with two battery pack options, with prices starting from Rs. 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The smaller battery pack offers a claimed range of 250km, while the bigger one claims a driving range of 315km on a single, fully charged battery.

In a press release, the company stated that the electric hatchback has successfully made its journey to 491 cities, travelling 11.2 million kilometers and preventing the emission of 1.6 million grams of carbon dioxide into the environment.

Commenting on this remarkable journey, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The Tiago EV since its launch has been creating milestones. From becoming the ‘Fastest Booked EV in India’ to becoming the fastest EV in India to achieve the 10,000 delivery mark, this electric hatch has left no stone unturned. The Tiago EV was launched to democratize the EV experience. It was a result of our ambition to fast forward the ongoing evolution towards the future of mobility by introducing a car that would encourage the rapid adoption of EVs. And, we are so happy to see our vision realise as 10,000 families said yes to Go.ev with the Tiago EV.”