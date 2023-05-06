MG Comet EV deliveries to begin from 22 May

- Is offered in three variants

- Gets an eight-year warranty on the battery

Last week, MG launched the Comet EV in India with an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs. 7.98 lakh. The introductory price is only restricted to the first 5,000 buyers. Now, the manufacturer has revealed details about the variants and delivery timeline of the Comet, which will commence on 22 May 2023.

The compact EV is offered in three trims namely Pace, Play, and Plush. The entry-level Pace trim costs Rs. 7.98 lakh, while the Play and Plus variants are priced at Rs. 9.28 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs. 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

The Comet EV uses a 17.3kWh battery pack to feed its motor that is tuned to produce 41bhp and 110Nm of torque. It gets a claimed range of 230km on a single, fully charged battery and takes seven hours to go from zero to 100 per cent when charged via the 3.3kW charger.

Apart from this, the manufacturer is also offering a three-year vehicle warranty, an eight-year battery warranty, and free labour service along with roadside assistance.