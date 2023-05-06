CarWale
    BS6 2 Citroen C3 Turbo revised mileage revealed

    Jay Shah

    BS6 2 Citroen C3 Turbo revised mileage revealed

    - Both engines have the same mileage

    - New top-spec Shine variant introduced

    Citroen India recently updated the C3 powertrains to meet the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. The hatchback that is offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine is offered with manual gearboxes and is now compliant with new norms. Concurrently, the mileage of the C3 has also been revised. 

    Citroen C3 BS6 2 mileage

    The 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor produces 80bhp and 115Nm of torque whereas the turbo-petrol puts out 109bhp and 190Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a five-speed and six-speed manual, respectively. 

    EnginesOld mileage (*ARAI-certified)New mileage (ARAI-certified)
    Citroen C3 1.2-litre NA petrol19.4kmpl19.3kmpl
    Citroen C3 1.2-litre Turbo19.8kmpl19.3kmpl

    Citroen C3 variants

    When the C3 made its debut in July 2022, Citroen offered it in two variants – Live and Feel. However, with the 2023 update, the Citroen C3 gets a new top-spec Shine variant. The additions with this trim include electrically-adjustable ORVMs, 15-inch alloy wheels, a rear wiper with a washer, and a rear defogger. 

    Citroen C3 rivals

    The segment rivals for the C3 include Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Ignis. It is to be noted that the Punch claims an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.10kmpl.

    Citroen C3
    Citroen C3
    Rs. 6.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen eC3
    Citroen eC3
    Rs. 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    Rs. 37.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
