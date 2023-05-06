BS6 2 Citroen C3 Turbo revised mileage revealed

- Both engines have the same mileage
- New top-spec Shine variant introduced
Citroen India recently updated the C3 powertrains to meet the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. The hatchback that is offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine is offered with manual gearboxes and is now compliant with new norms. Concurrently, the mileage of the C3 has also been revised.
Citroen C3 BS6 2 mileage
The 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor produces 80bhp and 115Nm of torque whereas the turbo-petrol puts out 109bhp and 190Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a five-speed and six-speed manual, respectively.
|Engines
|Old mileage (*ARAI-certified)
|New mileage (ARAI-certified)
|Citroen C3 1.2-litre NA petrol
|19.4kmpl
|19.3kmpl
|Citroen C3 1.2-litre Turbo
|19.8kmpl
|19.3kmpl
Citroen C3 variants
When the C3 made its debut in July 2022, Citroen offered it in two variants – Live and Feel. However, with the 2023 update, the Citroen C3 gets a new top-spec Shine variant. The additions with this trim include electrically-adjustable ORVMs, 15-inch alloy wheels, a rear wiper with a washer, and a rear defogger.
Citroen C3 rivals
The segment rivals for the C3 include Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Ignis. It is to be noted that the Punch claims an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.10kmpl.