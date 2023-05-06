CarWale
    Toyota Glanza waiting period reduces to 4 months

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    6,509 Views
    Toyota Glanza waiting period reduces to 4 months

    - Automatic variants command the highest waiting period

    - Glanza is offered in petrol and CNG configuration

    Last month, we revealed the waiting period for the Toyota Glanza. At that time, it commanded a waiting duration of up to five months. Now, this time span has been reduced to up to four months, depending on the variant one chooses. 

    The Toyota’s only hatchback is available in four petrol variants – E, S, G, V, and two CNG variants – S and G. The customers looking out for the automatic variants of the Glanza have to wait for three to four months to get the delivery of the car. On the other hand, the manual variant’s waiting period is 1-1.5 months from the day of booking.

    Mechanically, the Glanza is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with an option of a company-fitted CNG kit. This engine is tuned to produce 89bhp and 113Nm of torque in petrol mode. Meanwhile, in CNG mode, the engine churns out 76bhp and 98.5Nm of torque. As for its transmissions, the petrol engine gets an option of a five-speed manual and an AMT unit, whereas, the CNG variants are equipped with a sole five-speed manual gearbox.

    Toyota Glanza Image
    Toyota Glanza
    Rs. 6.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    BS6 2 Citroen C3 Turbo revised mileage revealed
     Next 
    Discounts of up to Rs. 30,000 on Maruti Baleno in May 2023

