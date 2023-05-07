Hyundai Grand i10 Nios available with discounts of up to Rs. 38,000 in May 2023

- Grand Nios prices in India were hiked last month

- It gained a new Sportz Executive variant in March this year

A few Hyundai dealers across India are offering big discounts on its model range this month. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

The MT variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. Meanwhile, the AMT variants are offered with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

In March 2023, Hyundai introduced the Sportz Executive variant in the Grand i10 Nios line-up. Positioned above the Magna variant and below the Sportz variant, it commands a price tag of Rs. 7.16 lakh and Rs. 7.60 lakh in the MT and AMT guise respectively.