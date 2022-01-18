CarWale
    Tata Tiago and Tigor with i-CNG to be launched in India tomorrow

    Jay Shah

    - Likely to be offered in multiple variants 

    - Unofficial bookings open

    Tata Motors is all set to debut its CNG-powered passenger vehicle range in the country tomorrow. The Indian carmaker is likely to introduce two models – Tiago and Tigor with factory-fitted CNG kits. Both the cars are currently powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that will also be utilised for the CNG versions. 

    Based on the leaked spy pictures, the Tiago and Tigor CNG will be offered in multiple variants. The highlights of the CNG models will be the ‘i-CNG’ badge on the boot lid and a dedicated dashboard-mounted ‘CNG’ button to switch to the alternate fuel. Besides this, the models will be offered with standard features available with ICE versions. This could include a Harman infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, electrically adjustable ORVMs, steering-mounted controls, a height-adjustable driver seat, and a cooled glovebox. To know more about the upcoming model, click here.

    The Tiago and Tigor CNG will mostly be powered by the 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The power output is expected to vary and will be lower than the gasoline spec model. The Tiago CNG will compete against the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG and Hyundai Santro CNG. Meanwhile, the Tigor CNG will go up against the CNG iteration of the Hyundai Aura.

