    Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG launched – All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    473 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG launched – All you need to know

    - Powered by the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, K10C petrol engine

    - CNG option available only in mid-spec VXi variant 

    Two days prior to the launch of Tata’s CNG range of cars in the country, namely the Tiago CNG and the Tigor CNG, Maruti Suzuki has launched the S-CNG (CNG) iteration of the all-new Celerio. The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio offers the CNG option in the mid-spec VXi variant. In the previous generation avatar, the CNG version reportedly contributed to over 30 per cent of the total sales. It is believed that in its current form, the CNG version of the new model is likely to surpass that of the older model. The changes are limited to the addition of the CNG kit to the vehicle. 

    Maruti Suzuki claims that its S-CNG vehicles are equipped with dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and an intelligent injection system. As stated by the company, this technology is designed and developed for safety, convenience, engine durability, and superior mileage over the petrol version. Moreover, in terms of dimensions, the Celerio CNG measures 3,695mm in length, 1,555mm in height, and has a width of 1,655mm. The vehicle has a wheelbase of 2,435mm. 

    Mechanically, the vehicle continues to be powered by the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, K10C petrol engine. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. In the CNG version, this engine produces 56bhp at 5,300rpm and 82.1Nm of torque at 3,400rpm. The petrol version generates 64bhp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. Interestingly, the company claims that the Celerio CNG has a driving range of 35.60 km/kg. Moreover, Maruti Suzuki claims that Celerio CNG gets a CNG tank capacity of 60 litres (water filling capacity).

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Image
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio
    ₹ 5.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
