2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid — Top 5 highlights

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) recently brought in their first launch for 2022 in the form of the new Camry Hybrid. Let's take a look at the top five highlights of this globally available model, now on sale in the Indian market as well.

1. New Fascia

The new Camry Hybrid's restyled front fascia features a new grille design and a re-profiled bumper. This tweaked grille is flanked by a new set of LED headlights with new internals and, of course, integrated LED DRLs.

2. Striking alloy wheels

The sedan now rides on a new set of 18-inch gloss black alloy wheels that enhance the car's sporty appeal. These get a bright machined finish on a dark grey metallic base.

3. Revised rear end

Round at the back, the new Camry gets subtle updates along with LED tail lamps, a new sporty diffuser in the rear bumper, and a more prominent spoiler integrated into the boot lid.

4. Touchscreen infotainment system

A nine-inch floating touchscreen infotainment display enabled with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay still finds centre stage, unlike the dash-integrated semi-digital instrument console.

5. New interior ornamentation

Now, also to give the interior a distinct appeal, TKM has lent the sedan black engineered wood effect film with a composite pattern.