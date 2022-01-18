2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid — Now in pictures

The facelifted Toyota Camry has arrived in India and is offered as a hybrid sedan in its latest avatar. This executive sedan comes with some cosmetic and feature updates. The powertrain, however, will be the same that propels the outgoing model. Here's a picture gallery of the updated Camry Hybrid, that's a tad bit sportier than before and opens Toyota's innings in India for 2022.

Speaking of the major changes, the front sports redesigned bumpers, a new grille, redesigned LED tail lights, and now rides on new 18-inch alloys.

Inside, there’s a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with updated software for a quicker response along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

On the tech side of things, the sedan comes equipped with features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and road sign assist among others.

Besides, features that add to the convenience include a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and many more.

It's powered by the same 2.5-litre naturally aspirated engine and an electric motor sending power to its front wheels via a CVT. The total power output translates to 215bhp.

Now priced at Rs 41.70 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Toyota Camry Hybrid comes across a good proposition for prospective buyers looking for an eco-friendly luxury vehicle.