    2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid — Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    421 Views
    2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid — Now in pictures

    The facelifted Toyota Camry has arrived in India and is offered as a hybrid sedan in its latest avatar. This executive sedan comes with some cosmetic and feature updates. The powertrain, however, will be the same that propels the outgoing model. Here's a picture gallery of the updated Camry Hybrid, that's a tad bit sportier than before and opens Toyota's innings in India for 2022.

    Toyota Camry Left Front Three Quarter

    Speaking of the major changes, the front sports redesigned bumpers, a new grille, redesigned LED tail lights, and now rides on new 18-inch alloys.

    Toyota Camry Dashboard

    Inside, there’s a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with updated software for a quicker response along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

    Toyota Camry Second Row Seats

    On the tech side of things, the sedan comes equipped with features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and road sign assist among others.

    Toyota Camry Dashboard

    Besides, features that add to the convenience include a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and many more.

    Toyota Camry Front Row Seats

    It's powered by the same 2.5-litre naturally aspirated engine and an electric motor sending power to its front wheels via a CVT. The total power output translates to 215bhp.

    Toyota Camry Left Front Three Quarter

    Now priced at Rs 41.70 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Toyota Camry Hybrid comes across a good proposition for prospective buyers looking for an eco-friendly luxury vehicle.

    Toyota Camry Front View
    Toyota Camry Image
    Toyota Camry
    ₹ 41.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid — Top 5 highlights

    Toyota Camry Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Toyota Camry Right Front Three Quarter
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1462 Views
    11 Likes

    Toyota Camry Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 49.84 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 52.27 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 48.56 Lakh
    Pune₹ 49.84 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 50.15 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 46.49 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 50.58 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 46.60 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 46.49 Lakh

