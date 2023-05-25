Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG variants contribute 40 per cent to overall sales

- Tata CNG portfolio to expand further with Punch CNG

- Tiago and Tigor CNG were first introduced in January 2022

Tata Motors forayed into the CNG space with its entry-level models, Tiago and Tigor. The CNG duo were launched in January 2022. Later, in the same year, the carmaker also introduced a CNG version of the Tiago NRG. Since then, 40 per cent of the sales for the Tiago and Tigor come from their CNG variants.

The Tiago and Tigor CNG are offered in four and three variants, respectively. Whereas, the Tiago NRG model in its CNG guise is available in two variants. The CNG option is made available with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine for all the models. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and produces 72bhp and 95Nm of torque in the CNG mode. Notably, the automaker also updated the powertrains of its entire lineup to make it compliant with the BS6 Phase 2 and new RDE norms.

Recently, the carmaker also launched the Altroz CNG with its new twin-cylinder CNG technology, which offers more advanced features and practicality in terms of space. Also in the works is the Punch CNG which is expected to debut soon in India with tech similar to the Altroz CNG.

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of Tata’s CNG portfolio as on 26 May, 2023: