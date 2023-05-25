CarWale
    AD

    Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG variants contribute 40 per cent to overall sales

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    426 Views
    Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG variants contribute 40 per cent to overall sales

    - Tata CNG portfolio to expand further with Punch CNG

    - Tiago and Tigor CNG were first introduced in January 2022

    Tata Motors forayed into the CNG space with its entry-level models, Tiago and Tigor. The CNG duo were launched in January 2022. Later, in the same year, the carmaker also introduced a CNG version of the Tiago NRG. Since then, 40 per cent of the sales for the Tiago and Tigor come from their CNG variants. 

    Open Boot/Trunk

    The Tiago and Tigor CNG are offered in four and three variants, respectively. Whereas, the Tiago NRG model in its CNG guise is available in two variants. The CNG option is made available with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine for all the models. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and produces 72bhp and 95Nm of torque in the CNG mode. Notably, the automaker also updated the powertrains of its entire lineup to make it compliant with the BS6 Phase 2 and new RDE norms. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Recently, the carmaker also launched the Altroz CNG with its new twin-cylinder CNG technology, which offers more advanced features and practicality in terms of space. Also in the works is the Punch CNG which is expected to debut soon in India with tech similar to the Altroz CNG.

    Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of Tata’s CNG portfolio as on 26 May, 2023:

    VariantsTiagoTiago NRGTigorAltroz
    XERs. 6.50 lakh--Rs. 7.55 lakh
    XMRs. 6.83 lakh-Rs. 7.70 lakh-
    XM Plus---Rs. 8.40 lakh
    XM Plus (S)---Rs. 8.85 lakh
    XTRs. 7.28 lakhRs. 7.58 lakh--
    XZ-Rs. 8.01 lakhRs. 8.11 lakhRs. 9.53 lakh
    XZ PlusRs. 8.01 lakh-Rs. 8.76 lakh-
    XZ Plus Dual toneRs. 8.11 lakh---
    XZ Plus Leatherette Pack--Rs. 8.90 lakh-
    XZ Plus (S)---Rs. 10.03 lakh
    XZ Plus O (S)---Rs. 10..55 lakh
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Nissan Magnite Geza Edition to be launched in India tomorrow

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Tiago Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33475 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32912 Views
    148 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Rs. 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Glanza
    Toyota Glanza
    Rs. 6.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. N/A
    Price is not available
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th MAY
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAY
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Jun 2023Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

    Rs. 1.03 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Engage
    Maruti Suzuki Engage

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Tiago Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 6.66 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 6.95 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.28 Lakh
    PuneRs. 6.67 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 6.72 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.40 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 6.55 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 6.58 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.28 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33475 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32912 Views
    148 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG variants contribute 40 per cent to overall sales