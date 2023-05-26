CarWale
    AD

    Volkswagen India opens eight new touchpoints in eight days

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    726 Views
    Volkswagen India opens eight new touchpoints in eight days
    • The automaker is now present in 121 cities
    • Volkswagen currently has three models on sale 

    Volkswagen India has expanded its network by inaugurating eight new touchpoints across four states in eight days. These new showrooms are located in Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu. With this, the carmaker is now present in 121 cities with 161 sales and 126 service touchpoints.

    The newly inaugurated touchpoints offer a combination of services including sales, pre-owned cars, and after-sales services. These new showrooms will be operated by a highly skilled and efficient team of sales and service members. Currently, the carmaker has three models on sale, namely, Virtus, Taigun, and Tiguan.

    Details of the eight new touchpoints:

    Facility nameStateAddress
    Volkswagen BelagaviKarnatakaNo. 18/4, Old PB Road, Near Alarwad Bridge NH 48, Halaga, District Belagavi - 590020, Karnataka.
    Volkswagen DavanagereKarnatakaP.B. Road, near GMIT College, Davanagere - 577006, Karnataka.
    Volkswagen VijayapuraKarnatakaOpp. Hyper Mart, Solapur - Bangalore Highway, Rambhapur, Vijayapura - 586104, Karnataka.
    Volkswagen KodungallurKeralaXll/445A Chalakkulam, Kottappuram Kodungallur - 680667, Kerala.
    Volkswagen MohaliPunjab

    Plot No. E - 109, Phase 7, Industrial Area, SAS Nagar,

    Mohali – 160055, Punjab.

    Volkswagen PathankotPunjab

    Village Barsun, P.O. Mamoon, Teh & Dist. Pathankot, Near Defense Colony, Pathankot-

    Mandi Highway, Dalhousie Road, Pathankot – 145001, Punjab.

    Volkswagen Coimbatore

    Workshop

    		Tamil Nadu483, Kamaraj Road, Balasubramania Mills Compound, Singanallur, Coimbatore - 641 005, Tamil Nadu.
    Volkswagen ThoothukudiTamil Nadu

    Ettayapuram Rd, Thalamuthu Nagar, Thoothukudi

    (Tuticorin) – 628002, Tamil Nadu.

    Commenting on the inauguration of the eight new touchpoints, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “India’s rapid economic growth has created an appetite for premium vehicles in regions beyond the big cities. This development, in turn, is driving demand for our cars among an increasingly diverse customer base across the country. Our concerted push to expand our network will help us meet this demand and bring the Brand’s portfolio of German-engineered products closer to more customers in India than ever before. Through these new touchpoints, we look forward to welcoming more customers into the Volkswagen family and providing them with an unmatched ownership experience that is seamless, fulfilling, and truly exceptional.'

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Updated Lexus LC500h Coupe launched in India at Rs. 2.39 crore
     Next 
    Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG variants contribute 40 per cent to overall sales

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    1979 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2781 Views
    31 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th MAY
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAY
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Jun 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

    Rs. 1.03 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    22nd Jun 2023Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Engage
    Maruti Suzuki Engage

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    1979 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2781 Views
    31 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen India opens eight new touchpoints in eight days