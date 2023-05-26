Volkswagen India opens eight new touchpoints in eight days

The automaker is now present in 121 cities

Volkswagen currently has three models on sale

Volkswagen India has expanded its network by inaugurating eight new touchpoints across four states in eight days. These new showrooms are located in Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu. With this, the carmaker is now present in 121 cities with 161 sales and 126 service touchpoints.

The newly inaugurated touchpoints offer a combination of services including sales, pre-owned cars, and after-sales services. These new showrooms will be operated by a highly skilled and efficient team of sales and service members. Currently, the carmaker has three models on sale, namely, Virtus, Taigun, and Tiguan.

Details of the eight new touchpoints:

Facility name State Address Volkswagen Belagavi Karnataka No. 18/4, Old PB Road, Near Alarwad Bridge NH 48, Halaga, District Belagavi - 590020, Karnataka. Volkswagen Davanagere Karnataka P.B. Road, near GMIT College, Davanagere - 577006, Karnataka. Volkswagen Vijayapura Karnataka Opp. Hyper Mart, Solapur - Bangalore Highway, Rambhapur, Vijayapura - 586104, Karnataka. Volkswagen Kodungallur Kerala Xll/445A Chalakkulam, Kottappuram Kodungallur - 680667, Kerala. Volkswagen Mohali Punjab Plot No. E - 109, Phase 7, Industrial Area, SAS Nagar, Mohali – 160055, Punjab. Volkswagen Pathankot Punjab Village Barsun, P.O. Mamoon, Teh & Dist. Pathankot, Near Defense Colony, Pathankot- Mandi Highway, Dalhousie Road, Pathankot – 145001, Punjab. Volkswagen Coimbatore Workshop Tamil Nadu 483, Kamaraj Road, Balasubramania Mills Compound, Singanallur, Coimbatore - 641 005, Tamil Nadu. Volkswagen Thoothukudi Tamil Nadu Ettayapuram Rd, Thalamuthu Nagar, Thoothukudi (Tuticorin) – 628002, Tamil Nadu.

Commenting on the inauguration of the eight new touchpoints, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “India’s rapid economic growth has created an appetite for premium vehicles in regions beyond the big cities. This development, in turn, is driving demand for our cars among an increasingly diverse customer base across the country. Our concerted push to expand our network will help us meet this demand and bring the Brand’s portfolio of German-engineered products closer to more customers in India than ever before. Through these new touchpoints, we look forward to welcoming more customers into the Volkswagen family and providing them with an unmatched ownership experience that is seamless, fulfilling, and truly exceptional.'