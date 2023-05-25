Nissan Magnite Geza Edition to be launched in India tomorrow

- Magnite Geza Edition prices in India to be revealed tomorrow

- Bookings open for Rs. 11,000

New Magnite Geza Edition bookings and launch

Nissan India is all set to introduce a special edition of its sub-four metre SUV tomorrow, called Magnite Geza Edition. The Japanese automobile brand officially confirmed the new version and opened bookings of the model last week for Rs. 11,000.

Nissan Magnite Geza Edition features

Inspired by the Japanese theatres and its musical theme, the Magnite Geza Edition will feature a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a JBL-sourced music system, wireless Android Auto connectivity, ambient lighting with app-based controls, beige seat upholstery, a shark-fin antenna, and a reverse parking camera.

2023 Magnite Geza Edition colours, variants, and engine specifications

The Magnite Geza Edition will be offered in five colours: Blade Silver, Flare Garnet Red, Strom White, Sandstone Brown, and Onyx Black. The Brezza and Venue rival will not get dual-tone paintjobs. The special edition version will be available in a single variant called 1.0-litre non-turbo manual. The latter results in the model arriving with a 1.0-litre, NA petrol motor producing 71bhp and 96Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.