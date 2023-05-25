Maruti Suzuki Jimny review to go live tomorrow

- New Maruti Jimny prices in India to be revealed in the first week of June

- The model will be available in two variants across seven colours

Maruti Suzuki Jimny review timeline and bookings

Maruti Suzuki will announce the prices of the Jimny in India in the first week of June. Ahead of the model’s official launch, we have driven the five-door Jimny and our review will be live at 11am on 26 May. Bookings of the model, which have surpassed the 30,000 units milestone, are open for Rs. 25,000.

Maruti Jimny engine and specifications

The new Jimny will be powered by Maruti’s 1.5-litre, K15B petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The power output of the model, which also features the brand’s signature AllGrip Pro 4x4 system, produces 103bhp and 134Nm of torque. The mileage of both versions was recently revealed, details of which are available on the website.

New Maruti Suzuki Jimny colours and variants

In terms of colours, the 2023 Jimny will be available in seven options: Sizzling Red, Nexa Blue, Granite Grey, Pearl Arctic White, Bluish Black, Sizzling Red with a Bluish Black roof, and Kinetic Yellow with a Bluish Black roof. Customers will further be able to choose from two variants: Zeta and Alpha.

2023 Jimny five-door features

On the features front, the Maruti Jimny will come equipped with LED headlamps, alloy wheels, horizontally-mounted halogen tail lights, tailgate-mounted spare wheel, cruise control, automatic climate control, a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, dark green glass, and a hard-top.