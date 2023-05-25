CarWale
    AD

    BMW Z4 Roadster launched in India; prices start at Rs 89.30 lakh

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    883 Views
    BMW Z4 Roadster launched in India; prices start at Rs 89.30 lakh

    - CBU model to be available from June 2023

    - Gets updates to the exterior and interior

    BMW India has launched the Z4 Roadster in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 89.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The model, which is essentially an update to the Z4 range, gets a tweaked exterior design and new features on the inside. Additionally, it gets a two-year and unlimited kilometres warranty.

    In terms of exterior design, the 2023 BMW Z4 Roadster boasts of a new kidney grille with a horizontal inner structure design, larger air intakes, new LED headlamps, a soft-top, new air vents around the front wheel arches, a rear spoiler, L-shaped LED tail lights, a diffuser on the rear bumper and dual exhaust pipes. A few other notable elements include the 19-inch M light alloy wheels, M Sport brakes, and a Cerium Grey finish for the grille, ORVM caps, and exhaust pipes.

    BMW Z4 Left Front Three Quarter

    The interiors of the updated Z4 Roadster come equipped with an ambient lighting package, dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable seats with memory function, leather and Alcantara interior with blue contrast stitching and blue piping, M sports seats, and an M leather steering wheel. Also up for offer is a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument console, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, BMW O.S. 7.0, coloured HUD, 408W Harman-Kardon sourced music system, a wireless charger, drive modes, (EcoPro, Comfort, and Sport), adaptive M Sport suspension, M Sport differential, and multiple driver assistance features.

    At the heart of the refreshed BMW Z4 Roadster, available only in the M40i guise, is a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that develops 340bhp and 500Nm of torque. Married to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the model can sprint to 100kmph from a standstill in 4.5 seconds. Customers can choose from colours including Thundernight, Skyscraper Grey, Portimao Blue, Black Sapphire, San Fransisco Red, and an optional Frozen Grey II.

    BMW Z4 [2019-2023] Image
    BMW Z4 [2019-2023]
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny spotted alongside Maruti Fronx

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BMW Z4 [2019-2023] Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team21 Feb 2018
    4524 Views
    17 Likes
    BMW M5 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M5 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team11 Feb 2018
    6325 Views
    7 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • CONVERTIBLES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    MINI Cooper Convertible
    MINI Cooper Convertible
    Rs. 51.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
    Rs. 3.54 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Aston Martin DB11
    Aston Martin DB11
    Rs. 3.29 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Rolls-Royce Dawn
    Rolls-Royce Dawn
    Rs. 5.92 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
    Rs. 1.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Ferrari Portofino
    Ferrari Portofino
    Rs. 3.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. N/A
    Price is not available
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th MAY
    View All Convertible Cars
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. N/A
    Price is not available
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th MAY
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAY
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Jun 2023Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

    Rs. 1.03 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Engage
    Maruti Suzuki Engage

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. N/A
    Price is not available
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th MAY
    BMW X1
    BMW X1
    Rs. 45.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M340i
    BMW M340i
    Rs. 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW Z4 [2019-2023] Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 85.52 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 88.93 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 83.21 Lakh
    PuneRs. 85.52 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 88.92 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 78.85 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 86.78 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 83.17 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 79.73 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team21 Feb 2018
    4524 Views
    17 Likes
    BMW M5 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M5 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team11 Feb 2018
    6325 Views
    7 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW Z4 Roadster launched in India; prices start at Rs 89.30 lakh