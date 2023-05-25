BMW Z4 Roadster launched in India; prices start at Rs 89.30 lakh

- CBU model to be available from June 2023

- Gets updates to the exterior and interior

BMW India has launched the Z4 Roadster in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 89.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The model, which is essentially an update to the Z4 range, gets a tweaked exterior design and new features on the inside. Additionally, it gets a two-year and unlimited kilometres warranty.

In terms of exterior design, the 2023 BMW Z4 Roadster boasts of a new kidney grille with a horizontal inner structure design, larger air intakes, new LED headlamps, a soft-top, new air vents around the front wheel arches, a rear spoiler, L-shaped LED tail lights, a diffuser on the rear bumper and dual exhaust pipes. A few other notable elements include the 19-inch M light alloy wheels, M Sport brakes, and a Cerium Grey finish for the grille, ORVM caps, and exhaust pipes.

The interiors of the updated Z4 Roadster come equipped with an ambient lighting package, dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable seats with memory function, leather and Alcantara interior with blue contrast stitching and blue piping, M sports seats, and an M leather steering wheel. Also up for offer is a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument console, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, BMW O.S. 7.0, coloured HUD, 408W Harman-Kardon sourced music system, a wireless charger, drive modes, (EcoPro, Comfort, and Sport), adaptive M Sport suspension, M Sport differential, and multiple driver assistance features.

At the heart of the refreshed BMW Z4 Roadster, available only in the M40i guise, is a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that develops 340bhp and 500Nm of torque. Married to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the model can sprint to 100kmph from a standstill in 4.5 seconds. Customers can choose from colours including Thundernight, Skyscraper Grey, Portimao Blue, Black Sapphire, San Fransisco Red, and an optional Frozen Grey II.